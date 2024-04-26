Previous
Omokoroa by dide
Omokoroa

Another pic from our cycle ride a couple of weeks ago. We had some skiffy showers and this one even created a nice rainbow.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful , the rainbow finishes off a perfect view !
April 26th, 2024  
Diana
A fabulous capture of this beautiful view, you have found a lovely rainbow!
April 26th, 2024  
Agnes
Great shot
April 26th, 2024  
