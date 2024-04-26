Sign up
Previous
Photo 3771
Omokoroa
Another pic from our cycle ride a couple of weeks ago. We had some skiffy showers and this one even created a nice rainbow.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
13th April 2024 2:29pm
Tags
riding
,
cycle
,
omokoroa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , the rainbow finishes off a perfect view !
April 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful view, you have found a lovely rainbow!
April 26th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Great shot
April 26th, 2024
