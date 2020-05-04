Sign up
Photo 2318
Back logging
Now that NZ is in lockdown level 3, lots of businesses can resume. Our son is a logger, so he's pretty happy back at work. (This was taken in February when we visited him at his work.)
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2318
photos
203
followers
122
following
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd February 2020 12:56pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
trees
,
logs
,
chainsaw
,
bush
,
logging
