Photo 2356
The farm
My little niece is staying overnight, so we had fun on the farm this afternoon. She enjoyed watching Chad and Josh giving the cattle some hay, then feeding the chickens.
Chad is on the motorbike - check out his headgear!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Dianne
@dide
8
1
365
11th June 2020 9:22pm
cattle
,
farm
,
niece
,
chickens
