The farm by dide
The farm

My little niece is staying overnight, so we had fun on the farm this afternoon. She enjoyed watching Chad and Josh giving the cattle some hay, then feeding the chickens.
Chad is on the motorbike - check out his headgear!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
