Previous
Next
The talking bird by dide
Photo 2572

The talking bird

My great niece is staying overnight and loves to play with this toy. Here she is making the puppet talk.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise