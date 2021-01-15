Sign up
Photo 2574
Love
Another Camera Club topic for this year is 'Love'. I think this might be one image I can use for the competition. Little Willy even has milk all around her mouth from just finishing her morning feed.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
1
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2574
photos
190
followers
129
following
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th January 2021 4:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
calf
,
long-horns
Joan Robillard
ace
Love this
January 15th, 2021
