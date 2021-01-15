Previous
Love by dide
Photo 2574

Love

Another Camera Club topic for this year is 'Love'. I think this might be one image I can use for the competition. Little Willy even has milk all around her mouth from just finishing her morning feed.
15th January 2021

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Love this
January 15th, 2021  
