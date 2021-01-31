Previous
A day of bridges by dide
A day of bridges

On our way over to the West Coast, we had lots of stops to have a look around. We went over a couple of great swing bridges. On the left is Chook going over the longest swing bridge in NZ - over the Buller River. The two pics on the right are the bridge over the Lyell River. This bridge is the start of 'The Old Ghost Road' cycle and tramping track. A very challenging track and one that some of my family have ridden bikes over or tramped. Actually, @julzmaioro 's daughter ran all 88km of this difficult track in one day!
Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Dianne
@julzmaioro - see a bridge here that your Donna knows well!
January 31st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really cool bridges, what a fun day!
January 31st, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Wow that perspective is drawing the viewer right onto that scary bridge!
January 31st, 2021  
Dianne
@brookiew - does Callum recognise the bridge on the right?
January 31st, 2021  
