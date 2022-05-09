Sign up
Photo 3053
That Little Island Again!
This little island has featured quite a few times on my project. This was captured the other morning before the fog rolled in and completely hid it. It is about half tide, giving some nice colour reflections in the water.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th May 2022 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
island
,
kauritutahi
,
awhitu-regional-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Full of mystery ! such gorgeous colour tones as the sun rise ! fav
May 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful morning light, great capture.
May 9th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It’s so beautiful in the morning light.
May 9th, 2022
