That Little Island Again! by dide
Photo 3053

That Little Island Again!

This little island has featured quite a few times on my project. This was captured the other morning before the fog rolled in and completely hid it. It is about half tide, giving some nice colour reflections in the water.
Dianne

An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Full of mystery ! such gorgeous colour tones as the sun rise ! fav
May 9th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful morning light, great capture.
May 9th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It’s so beautiful in the morning light.
May 9th, 2022  
