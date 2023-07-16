Previous
One for the office wall by dide
Photo 3486

One for the office wall

Someone had to do it! Dreana was on the workshop with us yesterday and has a great sense of humour. I suggested she needs a copy of this for her office wall at the school where she works!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Trust Dreena.. Always up for a bit of fun.
July 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a great fun shot!
July 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice capture.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise