Freedom by dide
Freedom

When we were out riding our bikes near Thames the other day, we were entertained by a motorised paraglider who was doing aerobatics, then coming in for a brief touchdown before taking off again.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
Maggiemae ace
Great silhouette against those bright clouds! fav
July 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful silhouettes in the sky!
July 26th, 2023  
Peter ace
Simply fantastic monochrome image beautifully captured and presented Dianne, Fav:)
July 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
They are fascinating to watch aren't they but you wouldn't get me up there
July 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great catch
July 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot in b&w, great composition too.
July 26th, 2023  
