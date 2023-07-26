Sign up
Previous
Photo 3496
Freedom
When we were out riding our bikes near Thames the other day, we were entertained by a motorised paraglider who was doing aerobatics, then coming in for a brief touchdown before taking off again.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
6
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3496
photos
177
followers
120
following
Maggiemae
ace
Great silhouette against those bright clouds! fav
July 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful silhouettes in the sky!
July 26th, 2023
Peter
ace
Simply fantastic monochrome image beautifully captured and presented Dianne, Fav:)
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
They are fascinating to watch aren't they but you wouldn't get me up there
July 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great catch
July 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot in b&w, great composition too.
July 26th, 2023
