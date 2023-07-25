Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
Thames township
There is a War Memorial up on the hill above Thames. We rode our bikes up there and had a great view across the town. I thought it looked better in black and white, as there were some distractingly bright coloured buildings.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
8
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3495
photos
177
followers
120
following
957% complete
View this month »
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd July 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
thames
,
township
winghong_ho
Very nice b&w image of the town,
July 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Quite a steep ride to get this wonderful view!
July 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Nice clear focus in this light - Thames is bigger than I thought!
July 25th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Seems to go on forever!
July 25th, 2023
Christina
ace
Looks like a shot from days gone past...
July 25th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Did not realise the town is so big. Nice black and white.
July 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice b w
July 25th, 2023
Dianne
@christinav
Yep - there are some pretty old buildings and pubs from the gold mining days.
July 25th, 2023
