Thames township by dide
Photo 3495

Thames township

There is a War Memorial up on the hill above Thames. We rode our bikes up there and had a great view across the town. I thought it looked better in black and white, as there were some distractingly bright coloured buildings.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide

winghong_ho
Very nice b&w image of the town,
July 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Quite a steep ride to get this wonderful view!
July 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Nice clear focus in this light - Thames is bigger than I thought!
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Seems to go on forever!
July 25th, 2023  
Christina ace
Looks like a shot from days gone past...
July 25th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Did not realise the town is so big. Nice black and white.
July 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice b w
July 25th, 2023  
Dianne
@christinav Yep - there are some pretty old buildings and pubs from the gold mining days.
July 25th, 2023  
