Spokes by dide
Photo 3494

Spokes

While out on our bikes yesterday, I loved the shadow from the wheel and the spokes. Might work for the mundane challenge for Camera Club.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
A superb abstract!
July 24th, 2023  
Christina ace
Love how the blue in the shadow
July 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such amazing colours, it looks fabulous.
July 24th, 2023  
Wylie ace
nicely coloured up too.
July 24th, 2023  
