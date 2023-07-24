Sign up
Previous
Photo 3494
Spokes
While out on our bikes yesterday, I loved the shadow from the wheel and the spokes. Might work for the mundane challenge for Camera Club.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd July 2023 12:19pm
Tags
shadow
,
pavement
,
wheel
,
spokes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A superb abstract!
July 24th, 2023
Christina
ace
Love how the blue in the shadow
July 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such amazing colours, it looks fabulous.
July 24th, 2023
Wylie
ace
nicely coloured up too.
July 24th, 2023
