Previous
Photo 3548
Stuck!
We are staying at Waihi Beach and went fora bike ride to Anzac Bay. This guy was trying to tow his boat out with a two wheel drive vehicle…. Luckily someone else was as there with a winch. The price was one large fish!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
waihi
,
anzac-bay
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene! A great story telling image.
September 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oops!! not a good move , just for a fish supper!! A great shot - fav
September 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 16th, 2023
