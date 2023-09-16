Previous
Stuck! by dide
Stuck!

We are staying at Waihi Beach and went fora bike ride to Anzac Bay. This guy was trying to tow his boat out with a two wheel drive vehicle…. Luckily someone else was as there with a winch. The price was one large fish!
16th September 2023

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene! A great story telling image.
September 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oops!! not a good move , just for a fish supper!! A great shot - fav
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 16th, 2023  
