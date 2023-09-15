Sign up
Photo 3547
Colin and Clive
These two big beauties have featured here before, but I thought they deserved another outing. They live at Ambury Regional Park and are really popular with the crowds of people who visit there.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
horses
,
rural
,
farm
,
clydesdales
,
ambury-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
They are indeed beauties.
September 15th, 2023
