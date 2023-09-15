Previous
Colin and Clive by dide
Colin and Clive

These two big beauties have featured here before, but I thought they deserved another outing. They live at Ambury Regional Park and are really popular with the crowds of people who visit there.
15th September 2023

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
They are indeed beauties.
September 15th, 2023  
