Watercress

I was talking to one of the kids at school today and he said his family love to have boilups. When I said we have some nice watercress in the stream at home, his eyes lit up. After work I went and cut him a big bagful.

From Wikipedia - Boil-up traditionally is a broth/soup made from balanced combination of meat and bones (e.g. pork), with greens such as puha, watercress or cabbage, and kūmara or potatoes, boiled together, along with flour dumplings known as "doughboys".[5][6]