This way by dide
This way

On our way back from a bike ride at Ambury Park, we enjoyed a lovely sunset. This sign looked good in silhouette. I have flipped the image horizontally as it 'reads' better this way, but my brain still visualises it as it was in real life...
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Beautiful sunset color.
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful tones and silhouette.
September 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great use of silhouette
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice silhouette
September 13th, 2023  
