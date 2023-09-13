Sign up
Photo 3545
This way
On our way back from a bike ride at Ambury Park, we enjoyed a lovely sunset. This sign looked good in silhouette. I have flipped the image horizontally as it 'reads' better this way, but my brain still visualises it as it was in real life...
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sunset
,
signpost
,
amaury-regional-park
winghong_ho
Beautiful sunset color.
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful tones and silhouette.
September 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great use of silhouette
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice silhouette
September 13th, 2023
