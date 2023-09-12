Previous
The travellers by dide
The travellers

These sweet kids head off today for 5 weeks in Europe. Ida is close to walking and I suspect she will be racing by the time she returns. Ru has his 3rd birthday while they are away. This isn't my photo, but one that their mum sent me.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Diana ace
A wondeful portrait of these two gorgeous little ones! Ida seems to have quite a personality ;-)
September 12th, 2023  
julia ace
Safe travels to the family. You will notice a difference when they get back.
September 12th, 2023  
