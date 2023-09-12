Sign up
Previous
Photo 3544
The travellers
These sweet kids head off today for 5 weeks in Europe. Ida is close to walking and I suspect she will be racing by the time she returns. Ru has his 3rd birthday while they are away. This isn't my photo, but one that their mum sent me.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
grandchildren
Diana
ace
A wondeful portrait of these two gorgeous little ones! Ida seems to have quite a personality ;-)
September 12th, 2023
julia
ace
Safe travels to the family. You will notice a difference when they get back.
September 12th, 2023
