Done and dusted

This is the team Jesse (red shoes) has been competing with in Wulong, China. They came 16th overall after a long 4 day event. This included abseiling, cave swimming, caving 3km, kayak 38 km, mountain biking 110km, mountain running 100 km and rafting 10 km. They did so well and still looked great in the photo at the finish. I do feel rather proud of Jesse and the rest of the team!