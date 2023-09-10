Previous
Wulong Mountain Quest 2023 by dide
Wulong Mountain Quest 2023

This is Team CP NZ who are currently competing in the Wulong Mountain Quest in China. Jesse is in the team and they have just completed Day Three of the four days. Mountain biking, abseiling, rafting, kayaking, mountain running, caving - it's an extreme event. Not sure on today's results, but the previous two they got 23rd and 18th. They are really hoping for a top 20 finish, so we wish them well for their last day tomorrow. The pics are a bit blurry as they are from video footage - and of course not taken by me as we are home in NZ.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Dianne

@dide
