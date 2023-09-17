Previous
Sisters by dide
Sisters

Today we met up with one of my sisters (I have 4 of them!) and her husband for a picnic lunch at Waihi. It was sunny, but a bit of a cold wind, but we had a lovely lunch followed by a nice walk.
