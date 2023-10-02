Previous
Rocket potatoes by dide
Photo 3564

Rocket potatoes

A diary shot to remind me of the date I planted the potatoes. This variety should mature in 60-70 days, so we will have new spuds for Christmas. They were actually planted yesterday when the weather was a bit more settled.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
julia ace
Hope hou get a good crop..
October 2nd, 2023  
