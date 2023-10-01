Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3563
Collectors
At the positive axing expo the other day, there were a few hobby/interest groups. Who knew that stamp collecting was still a popular hobby?
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3563
photos
171
followers
119
following
976% complete
View this month »
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th September 2023 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stamps
,
collecting
,
stamp-collectors
Issi Bannerman
ace
I still collect, albeit passively. I add a few to my collection every year, but I get less and less mail from abroad these days. I've collected since I was about 7! I still adore stamps. Lovely image.
October 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
What great memories this brings back! We lived in Japan for 10 years and travelled extensively.
I used to collect and buy stamps from all over the world and have them in albums. One daughter took over, but that has long stopped.
A lovely shot of those beautiful stamps.
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I used to collect and buy stamps from all over the world and have them in albums. One daughter took over, but that has long stopped.
A lovely shot of those beautiful stamps.