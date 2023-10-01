Previous
Collectors
At the positive axing expo the other day, there were a few hobby/interest groups. Who knew that stamp collecting was still a popular hobby?
1st October 2023

Dianne

Issi Bannerman
I still collect, albeit passively. I add a few to my collection every year, but I get less and less mail from abroad these days. I've collected since I was about 7! I still adore stamps. Lovely image.
October 1st, 2023  
Diana
What great memories this brings back! We lived in Japan for 10 years and travelled extensively.

I used to collect and buy stamps from all over the world and have them in albums. One daughter took over, but that has long stopped.

A lovely shot of those beautiful stamps.
October 1st, 2023  
