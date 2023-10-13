Previous
Ponga by dide
Ponga

Our NZ silver fern looking lovely and fresh. It gets it's name from the silvery/white underside of the mature fronds and is a national symbol.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
I remember seeing these ferns when i was in New Zealand. They are so beautiful
October 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
That is lovely. Beautiful capture.
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! super fresh colour and all that precision in the format of each part of the leaf!
October 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2023  
