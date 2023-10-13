Sign up
Previous
Photo 3575
Ponga
Our NZ silver fern looking lovely and fresh. It gets it's name from the silvery/white underside of the mature fronds and is a national symbol.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
fern
,
nz
,
frond
,
ponga
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
I remember seeing these ferns when i was in New Zealand. They are so beautiful
October 13th, 2023
winghong_ho
That is lovely. Beautiful capture.
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! super fresh colour and all that precision in the format of each part of the leaf!
October 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2023
