Pensive by dide
Pensive

I have had a lovely day looking after this little guy. He is so active, but I managed to get him still as he was lying on the floor cuddling the little duck. Wouldn't you just love to know what they are thinking?
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! bless , I wonder what goes through that little mind !! fav
October 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful portrait of this cutie so deep in thought 🤔
October 14th, 2023  
Brian ace
Adorable
October 14th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it😊
October 14th, 2023  
