Photo 3576
Pensive
I have had a lovely day looking after this little guy. He is so active, but I managed to get him still as he was lying on the floor cuddling the little duck. Wouldn't you just love to know what they are thinking?
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
5
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3576
photos
171
followers
120
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th October 2023 3:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandson
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! bless , I wonder what goes through that little mind !! fav
October 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful portrait of this cutie so deep in thought 🤔
October 14th, 2023
Brian
ace
Adorable
October 14th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it😊
October 14th, 2023
