Photo 3577
Dirt track
The paddocks are ready to get ploughed to plant the new maize crop, so this afternoon Josh invited his mate up to have some fun. His mate drives a dirt track car and he had a wonderful time scooting around the paddock.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th October 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
paddock
,
race-car
,
dirt-track
Joan Robillard
ace
Good Capture
October 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well captured
October 15th, 2023
