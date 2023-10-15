Previous
Dirt track by dide
Dirt track

The paddocks are ready to get ploughed to plant the new maize crop, so this afternoon Josh invited his mate up to have some fun. His mate drives a dirt track car and he had a wonderful time scooting around the paddock.
15th October 2023

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Good Capture
October 15th, 2023  
Brian ace
Well captured
October 15th, 2023  
