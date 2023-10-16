Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
Photobomber
I was taking images of these pretty vireya flowers when a tiny ant wandered into the shot.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flower
,
ant
,
vireya
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful flowers - the Ant thinks so too ! fav
October 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 16th, 2023
