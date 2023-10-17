Sign up
Photo 3579
Getting prepared.
Some of the area at home is being prepared for planting the maize crop. Today Josh took out the remains of a tree line and fence, so this paddock gives nice lengthy rows of maize, making planting and harvesting easier.
17th Oct 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th October 2023 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
rural
,
plough
,
farm
,
tractor
,
maize
Diana
ace
Great capture of the action, it sure sounds like a lot of work.
October 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A great rural scene.
October 17th, 2023
