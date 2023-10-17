Previous
Getting prepared. by dide
Photo 3579

Getting prepared.

Some of the area at home is being prepared for planting the maize crop. Today Josh took out the remains of a tree line and fence, so this paddock gives nice lengthy rows of maize, making planting and harvesting easier.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Great capture of the action, it sure sounds like a lot of work.
October 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
A great rural scene.
October 17th, 2023  
