Previous
White kakabeak by dide
Photo 3574

White kakabeak

We planted this white kakabeak a couple of years ago and this year it has flowered profusely.
Since the tree is planted away from the house, I hadn't noticed the flowers, so these ones are a bit past it.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise