Pink by dide
Photo 3967

Pink

Staying in Greytown for a couple of nights. It’s a very sweet little town with lots of cute little cottages. I really liked this one with the pink rose and pink front door.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
What a beautiful cottage! I’m sure your enjoying it!
November 8th, 2024  
@illinilass it is just like a kid would draw it. Front door in the middle and a window either side.
November 8th, 2024  
Wonderful
November 8th, 2024  
