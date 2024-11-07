Previous
Lunchtime view by dide
Photo 3966

Lunchtime view

We are away for 10 days to Wairarapa. Today we stopped for lunch (in the van) in the central North Island. A nice lunch and great view.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Dianne

@dide
