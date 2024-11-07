Sign up
Photo 3966
Lunchtime view
We are away for 10 days to Wairarapa. Today we stopped for lunch (in the van) in the central North Island. A nice lunch and great view.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
mountain
desert-road
maunga
