Photo 3582
Progress report
Our potatoes are racing away and looking on target for new potatoes for summer.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
17th October 2023 5:54pm
garden
,
potatoes
Diana
ace
Oh wow, they sure grow fast!
October 21st, 2023
