Previous
Next
Progress report by dide
Photo 3582

Progress report

Our potatoes are racing away and looking on target for new potatoes for summer.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
981% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh wow, they sure grow fast!
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise