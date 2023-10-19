Sign up
Photo 3581
Dinner
Red cabbage is a versatile veggie and is more photogenic than its green cousin.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
vegetable
,
cabbage
,
red-cabbage
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such intricate patterns
October 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this delicious veggie, great shapes and patterns.
October 19th, 2023
