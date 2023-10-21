Previous
Making a road by dide
Photo 3583

Making a road

We are staying overnight at a local beach and our grandson Rudy is with us. He has a great imagination and was using this bit of branch to make a road.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
981% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Smart little fellow, ever so cute too.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise