Photo 3584
Ida
We are staying at Ambury Regional Park tonight. We had a lovely afternoon with family and the kids loved playing and spending time outside. Little Ida is such a fun kid.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
granddaughter
,
ambury-regional-park
Elisa Smith
ace
She's a cutie!
October 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
October 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw she is so sweet
October 22nd, 2023
