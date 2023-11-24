Previous
At the show by dide
Photo 3617

At the show

At the Clevedon Show, there is an area where people can interact with the animals. This donkey was really tame!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Babs ace
I love donkeys they are gorgeous arent they.
November 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
i also love donkeys, this one looks so well loved and cared for,
November 24th, 2023  
