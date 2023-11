Tonight's Dinner

Tonight we were having a mostly home grown dinner - new potatoes, avocado, lettuce, parsley, mint, baby courgette and eggs all home grown. I had the first scratch under the potatoes and found enough for dinner, but they really need a couple of more weeks I think. They are 'rocket' and were planted 2nd October. I had to poach the eggs, as they were too fresh and don't peel easily after being boiled.