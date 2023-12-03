Previous
Can't see the wood for the trees by dide
Photo 3626

Can't see the wood for the trees

I went out to the pine forest today. It was raining nice gentle rain, not windy and everything looked lovely and fresh. This is a double exposure and I quite liked the look of it.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
Christina ace
Nice textures and colours. It works well
December 3rd, 2023  
