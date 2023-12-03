Sign up
Photo 3626
Can't see the wood for the trees
I went out to the pine forest today. It was raining nice gentle rain, not windy and everything looked lovely and fresh. This is a double exposure and I quite liked the look of it.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
trees
forest
double-exposure
Christina
ace
Nice textures and colours. It works well
December 3rd, 2023
