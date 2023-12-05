Sign up
Previous
Photo 3628
Not this way
Not a good way to head off towards the river (Waikato) - there were lots of fallen trees on the track.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
river
,
forest
,
waikato
Issi Bannerman
ace
A bit of gymnastics required there!
December 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 5th, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful
December 5th, 2023
judith deacon
Lovely capture.
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 5th, 2023
