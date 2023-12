The Christmas Tree

My sister is here staying and we have had a lovely day pottering around - mostly at home. We have two different trees hanging up in the wall. One I made a few years ago from dead branches and the other one was made by a friend. Carrie had decorated it and was hanging it up (high enough that two one year olds and a three year old can’t reach it!) We did go for a walk at the beach in the wind, and it has been pretty muggy again today.