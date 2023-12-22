Sign up
Previous
Photo 3645
Chopper
The helicopter was here today to put fertiliser on the maize crop. The pilot was a very skilled operator and the job was done in no time. Here he is coming back in to get the hopper refilled.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
helicopter
,
maize
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 22nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow!
December 22nd, 2023
