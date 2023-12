Meringues

I spent a bit of time in the kitchen today, which is not something I do very often... I made some meringues and some Christmas steamed puddings. Since cooking is not my forte I had mixed results. the meringues will be ok, but the puddings were made with almond and gluten free flour, so maybe somewhat stodgy. Aw well, they will still get eaten - whipped cream and custard will fix most things.