Uncle Jesse by dide
Uncle Jesse

Many years ago I won this digger in a raffle. Jesse delivered it to his niece and nephew to play with in their sandpit. They were pretty thrilled about it.
20th December 2023

Dianne

@dide
John Falconer ace
Great toy. Great shot.
December 20th, 2023  
