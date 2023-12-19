Previous
Brook's Homestead by dide
Brook's Homestead

Another image from our stay at āwhitu regional park. This lovely homestead has been preserved as part of the history of the park. The original farm access was by boat and the only way to 'town' was by boat.
19th December 2023

Dianne

@dide
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 20th, 2023  
