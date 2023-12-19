Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3642
Brook's Homestead
Another image from our stay at āwhitu regional park. This lovely homestead has been preserved as part of the history of the park. The original farm access was by boat and the only way to 'town' was by boat.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th December 2023 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pohutukawa
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
,
brook's-homestead
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
December 20th, 2023
