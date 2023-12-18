Previous
Crab Island (Kauritutahi Island) by dide
Photo 3641

Crab Island (Kauritutahi Island)

Another image from our walk at āwhitu Regional Park the other evening. Such a beautiful pōhutukawa tree and the island in the distance. It was a pity the tide was out...
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
December 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous image! That tree!
December 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a stunning tree
December 18th, 2023  
