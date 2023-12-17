Previous
Smile by dide
Photo 3640

Smile

Daisies are such bright and cheerful looking flowers and they always make me smile.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
They do, beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
December 18th, 2023  
