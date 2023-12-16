Sign up
Photo 3639
Evening walk
We are at Awhitu Regional Park overnight. After dinner we had a wander around and the light was really nice on the flowering pōhutukawa trees. We have the van parking area to ourselves and there are a few campers in the camping ground area.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flowers
trees
awhitu
awhitu-regional-park
pōhutukawa
