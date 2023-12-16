Previous
Evening walk by dide
Photo 3639

Evening walk

We are at Awhitu Regional Park overnight. After dinner we had a wander around and the light was really nice on the flowering pōhutukawa trees. We have the van parking area to ourselves and there are a few campers in the camping ground area.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise