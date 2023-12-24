Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3647
Ready for Santa
Carrots for the reindeer and a beer for Santa. Just what you need to organise before going to bed on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas to you all.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3647
photos
166
followers
119
following
999% complete
View this month »
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
grandchildren
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet but it was milk we left in my day.
December 24th, 2023
Dianne
@joansmor
yep same here!
December 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet. What an exciting Christmas you will have this year, such a magical age the grandkids are
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close