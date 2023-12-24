Previous
Ready for Santa by dide
Ready for Santa

Carrots for the reindeer and a beer for Santa. Just what you need to organise before going to bed on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas to you all.
Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet but it was milk we left in my day.
December 24th, 2023  
Dianne
@joansmor yep same here!
December 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet. What an exciting Christmas you will have this year, such a magical age the grandkids are
December 24th, 2023  
