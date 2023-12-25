Sign up
Photo 3648
Just the best!
Having Christmas with family and three grandkids is just the best!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3648
photos
166
followers
119
following
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th December 2023 3:47pm
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
grandchildren
Brian
ace
Precious
December 25th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A new spade!! Gorgeous grandkids Dianne! They must bring you great joy! 😍
December 25th, 2023
Dianne
@happypat
and a new camping chair each. They are such fun kids and we enjoy spending time with them.
December 25th, 2023
