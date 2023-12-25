Previous
Just the best! by dide
Photo 3648

Just the best!

Having Christmas with family and three grandkids is just the best!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Precious
December 25th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A new spade!! Gorgeous grandkids Dianne! They must bring you great joy! 😍
December 25th, 2023  
Dianne
@happypat and a new camping chair each. They are such fun kids and we enjoy spending time with them.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise