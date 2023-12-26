Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Family
We went out to the forest this afternoon. The kids had a play in the black sand by the river, so luckily we had taken this family image first!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
5
1
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
26th December 2023 2:25pm
family
,
forest
John Falconer
ace
Really lovely family shot. Well done.
December 26th, 2023
