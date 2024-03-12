Feijoa

The feijoas are getting ripe and fall to the ground when they are ready. Unfortunately, they are full of guava moth caterpillar. The halved one in the photo was one of a handful that didn't have damage. Yesterday, I picked up two bucketfuls and only managed a small container of stewed pulp for the freezer. Gone are the days of sitting under the tree, biting them in half and gobbling up the flesh. Now all you'd get would be a mouthful of caterpillar and caterpillar poo! Next year I'll look into getting some pheromone traps which trap the male moth and will hopefully prevent the eggs from hatching...