Feijoa by dide
The feijoas are getting ripe and fall to the ground when they are ready. Unfortunately, they are full of guava moth caterpillar. The halved one in the photo was one of a handful that didn't have damage. Yesterday, I picked up two bucketfuls and only managed a small container of stewed pulp for the freezer. Gone are the days of sitting under the tree, biting them in half and gobbling up the flesh. Now all you'd get would be a mouthful of caterpillar and caterpillar poo! Next year I'll look into getting some pheromone traps which trap the male moth and will hopefully prevent the eggs from hatching...
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Dianne

oh i know! i've got some traps and just realised i forgot to put them up!!! such a shame eh
March 12th, 2024  
@brigette have you used the traps in other years?
March 12th, 2024  
@dide no... i suspect results would be mixed .. last year was a bit better with no traps - but yesterday i opened one up and it was infected
March 12th, 2024  
