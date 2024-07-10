Previous
Making a statement by dide
Photo 3846

Making a statement

I was out on the bike late in the day and had a chance to enjoy the sunset Like most photographers, I try to avoid power poles in the image, but I quite liked the way these two made such a statement.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Wylie ace
They certainly do, against a beautiful sunset
July 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
A lovely composition of the evening glow.
July 10th, 2024  
