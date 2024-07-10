Sign up
Previous
Photo 3846
Making a statement
I was out on the bike late in the day and had a chance to enjoy the sunset Like most photographers, I try to avoid power poles in the image, but I quite liked the way these two made such a statement.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3846
photos
163
followers
120
following
1053% complete
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
10th July 2024 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
power
,
pylons
,
poles
,
bike-ride
Wylie
ace
They certainly do, against a beautiful sunset
July 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
A lovely composition of the evening glow.
July 10th, 2024
